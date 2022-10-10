Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$16.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.04.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$14.74 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$14.67 and a 1-year high of C$20.19. The company has a market cap of C$9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

