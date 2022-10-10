Alium Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21,162.38 (ALM)

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Alium Finance has a total market capitalization of $21,162.38 and $57,872.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alium Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alium Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alium Finance Profile

Alium Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 tokens. The official message board for Alium Finance is aliumswap.medium.com. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alium Finance is alium.finance.

Alium Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alium Finance (ALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alium Finance has a current supply of 220,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alium Finance is 0.00646127 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $26,831.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alium Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alium Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alium Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

