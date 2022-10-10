AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0044 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $40,692.67 and $21.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002722 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001498 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafecoin.org. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AllSafe (ASAFE) is a cryptocurrency . AllSafe has a current supply of 10,645,451.241907 with 9,145,370.019402 in circulation. The last known price of AllSafe is 0.00447633 USD and is down -23.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allsafecoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

