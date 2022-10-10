AllSafe Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $40,692.67 and approximately $21.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002722 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001498 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllSafe’s official website is allsafecoin.org.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AllSafe (ASAFE) is a cryptocurrency . AllSafe has a current supply of 10,645,451.241907 with 9,145,370.019402 in circulation. The last known price of AllSafe is 0.00447633 USD and is down -23.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allsafecoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

