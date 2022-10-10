Alpha5 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $911,634.00 (A5T)

Alpha5 (A5T) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Alpha5 has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha5 has a total market cap of $911,634.00 and $25,469.00 worth of Alpha5 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha5 token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha5 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Alpha5

Alpha5 was first traded on July 9th, 2021. Alpha5’s total supply is 49,505,321 tokens. Alpha5’s official message board is alpha5-io.medium.com. Alpha5’s official Twitter account is @alpha5_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha5 is www.alpha5.io/#.

Alpha5 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha5 (A5T) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alpha5 has a current supply of 49,505,321 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha5 is 0.02458429 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,419.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alpha5.io/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha5 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha5 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha5 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha5 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.