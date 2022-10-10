Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $72.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.