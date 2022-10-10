American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,674 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,450 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $44,800,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

