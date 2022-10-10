American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Sold by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $48.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $55.44.

