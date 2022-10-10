American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

