American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEL. Raymond James upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $18,792,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after acquiring an additional 193,277 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $5,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

