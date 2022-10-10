American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in American Express were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $139.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.94.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

