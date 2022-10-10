AmonD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One AmonD token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $437,535.33 and $7.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was February 27th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,681,674 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

Buying and Selling AmonD

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD (AMON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. AmonD has a current supply of 7,176,499,999 with 839,681,673.5131 in circulation. The last known price of AmonD is 0.00052208 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $682.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.amond.cc/.”

