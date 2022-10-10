AmonD Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One AmonD token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $437,535.33 and approximately $7.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was February 27th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,681,674 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD (AMON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. AmonD has a current supply of 7,176,499,999 with 839,681,673.5131 in circulation. The last known price of AmonD is 0.00052208 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $682.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.amond.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

