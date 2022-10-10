Analysts Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in First Horizon by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,892,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,260 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

