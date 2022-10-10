Analysts Set Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target at $14.80

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $93,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,583.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYFM opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

