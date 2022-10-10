Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Target Price at C$15.06

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

NWH.UN opened at C$10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.10 and a twelve month high of C$14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.71.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

