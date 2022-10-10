Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Target Price at $28.78

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.05. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

