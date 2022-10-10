Analysts Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Target Price at $87.71

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CL King lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Robert Half International Stock Down 2.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 519,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 119,562 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

