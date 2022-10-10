Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT at $33.39

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.39.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.40. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

