Analysts Set United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) PT at $1,085.00

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,085.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on UUGRY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.