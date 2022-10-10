Analysts Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target at $16.38

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

