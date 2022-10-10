Analyzing Skillsoft (SKIL) and Its Rivals

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) is one of 413 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Skillsoft to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillsoft and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skillsoft $567.39 million -$96.07 million -1.42 Skillsoft Competitors $1.82 billion $284.87 million 22.74

Skillsoft’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Skillsoft. Skillsoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillsoft -27.77% -3.80% -1.87% Skillsoft Competitors -81.79% -89.21% -9.16%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Skillsoft and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Skillsoft and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillsoft 0 1 4 0 2.80 Skillsoft Competitors 1670 11478 24498 536 2.63

Skillsoft currently has a consensus target price of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 385.69%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Skillsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Skillsoft has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillsoft’s rivals have a beta of -8.93, meaning that their average share price is 993% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Skillsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Skillsoft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skillsoft beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. In addition, it provides various platform capabilities, such as open platform, custom channels and journeys, administrator-promoted content, and flexible assignments, tracking and in-depth reporting, training groups, and records management. Further, the company offers learning management systems and talent management software. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

