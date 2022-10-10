Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS) Insider Sells £130,000 in Stock

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) insider Paul Forrest sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total transaction of £130,000 ($157,080.72).

Paul Forrest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Paul Forrest sold 750,000 shares of Angus Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,124.70).

Shares of LON:ANGS opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.02) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. Angus Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.95 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

