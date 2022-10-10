Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Sell

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has $10.60 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,320 ($15.95) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,172.29.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.