Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Insider Nigel Boardman Purchases 9,749 Shares

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) insider Nigel Boardman bought 9,749 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £78,966.90 ($95,416.75).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 830 ($10.03) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 845.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 894.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,243.24. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 625 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,050 ($12.69).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

