ARC Governance Price Reaches $0.0463 on Exchanges (ARCX)

ARC Governance (ARCX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. ARC Governance has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $9,888.00 worth of ARC Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARC Governance token can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARC Governance has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARC Governance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ARC Governance

ARC Governance’s genesis date was May 8th, 2021. ARC Governance’s total supply is 95,067,444 tokens. The official website for ARC Governance is arcx.money. ARC Governance’s official Twitter account is @arcxmoney and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARC Governance is forum.arcx.money.

ARC Governance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARC Governance (ARCX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARC Governance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ARC Governance is 0.04523634 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,261.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arcx.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARC Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARC Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARC Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARC Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARC Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.