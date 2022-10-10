ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.87. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
