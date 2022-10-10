ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.87. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARCA biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $55,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

