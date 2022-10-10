ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth $265,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $236.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

