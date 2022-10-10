Argon (ARGON) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Argon (ARGON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Argon has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Argon token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $121,385.04 and approximately $128,785.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Argon Token Profile

Argon launched on February 4th, 2021. Argon’s total supply is 97,502,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,121,099 tokens. Argon’s official website is argon.run. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Argon’s official message board is medium.com/@argonrun.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon (ARGON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Argon has a current supply of 97,502,715.77618682 with 95,121,099.03155191 in circulation. The last known price of Argon is 0.00126819 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $179,949.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://argon.run.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

