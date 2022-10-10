Aries Wealth Management Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $403.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

