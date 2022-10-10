Aries Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 277.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $110.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.93. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

