Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,763 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $127.45 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.93 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

