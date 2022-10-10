Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,352 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

