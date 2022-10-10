Aries Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $269.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

