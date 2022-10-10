Aries Wealth Management Invests $230,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 127.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 25,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 59.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 661,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 247,163 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

