Aries Wealth Management Makes New $241,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 110.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.3% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 628,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,689,000 after purchasing an additional 102,127 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 184,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Trading Down 3.5 %

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $143.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.76 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.