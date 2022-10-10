Aries Wealth Management Makes New $269,000 Investment in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,879 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 4.36 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of 3.53 and a 12-month high of 16.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 53.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 12.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares in the company, valued at 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.