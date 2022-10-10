Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $151.75 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

