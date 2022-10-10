Aries Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,527 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 736.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

