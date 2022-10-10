Aries Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,039 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average of $124.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.97 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

