Aries Wealth Management Takes $48,000 Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Aries Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Fluent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluent by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fluent by 204.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 35.3% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,869. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

