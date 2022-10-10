Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 3.3 %

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $134.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average of $162.21. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

