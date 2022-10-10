Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average is $131.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.68 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

