Ark One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.73 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001986 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $54.52 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,735,412 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark (ARK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Ark has a current supply of 161,278,856 with 141,728,211.6534721 in circulation. The last known price of Ark is 0.39336892 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,754,489.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

