Arqma Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $79,938.64 and $71.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00275417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00135689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00760016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.74 or 0.00599149 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00253742 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,824,362 coins and its circulating supply is 14,779,819 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

