Asian Fintech Price Reaches $0.0020 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (AFIN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $995,000.00 and $13,227.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s genesis date was May 30th, 2018. Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @afincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “Asian Fintech (AFIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Asian Fintech has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asian Fintech is 0.00196019 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $7,237.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.afincoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

