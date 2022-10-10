Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 10,003.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 102,935 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.29% of Domino’s Pizza worth $40,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $314.52 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.63 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.94 and its 200 day moving average is $374.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.88.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.