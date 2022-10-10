Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1,286.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of W.W. Grainger worth $32,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $500.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.66 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $546.06 and its 200 day moving average is $506.24.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

