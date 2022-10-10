Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 84,414 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84,414 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $14,266,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 18.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $401.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.27. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 440.89, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.71 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

