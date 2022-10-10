Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £149.94 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($181.17).
Assura Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.62) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.05. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 850.00. Assura Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 47.90 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 74.60 ($0.90).
Assura Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 49.33%.
Assura Company Profile
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
