Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £149.94 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($181.17).

Assura Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.62) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.05. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 850.00. Assura Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 47.90 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 74.60 ($0.90).

Assura Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 49.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Assura Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on AGR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.83 ($0.94).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

